Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. 444,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.