Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.99.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
