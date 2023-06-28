Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.85. 349,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,521. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

