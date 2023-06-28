Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.19. The company had a trading volume of 292,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

