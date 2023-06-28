Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 19,793,768 shares trading hands.

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

