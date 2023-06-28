Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6423 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Endesa has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endesa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

