EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENQUF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 29 ($0.37) to GBX 36 ($0.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
EnQuest Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on EnQuest from StockNews.com
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.