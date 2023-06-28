Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
