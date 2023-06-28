Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $209.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65. Boeing has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,338,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

