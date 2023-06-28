ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 5,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 581,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MJUS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 704,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 552,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 127.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 81,825,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804,219 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

