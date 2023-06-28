Ethereum Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,847.69 or 0.06135616 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.07 billion and approximately $6.89 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00042002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,186,399 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

