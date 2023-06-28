FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedEx by 562.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,287 shares of company stock worth $36,578,235 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $248.39. 988,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $249.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average is $210.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.