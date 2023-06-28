Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,167 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 4.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $37,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,993,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 8,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,271,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,141.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

