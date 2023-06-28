FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Financial Review

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Free Report) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FG Financial Group and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.1% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG Financial Group and AMERISAFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.81 $1.09 million $0.25 6.88 AMERISAFE $297.69 million 3.36 $55.60 million $2.89 18.10

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A 48.12% 13.49% AMERISAFE 18.68% 16.87% 4.48%

Summary

AMERISAFE beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

