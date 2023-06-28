FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Trading Down 7.4 %

FGEN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,931 shares of company stock valued at $980,603 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

