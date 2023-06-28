Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.91

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and traded as high as $49.82. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 17,705 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

