Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

