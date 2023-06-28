Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 752.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ESGU stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

