Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $2,629,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,960,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.