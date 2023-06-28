Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

