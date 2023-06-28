Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 8,510 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 343,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

