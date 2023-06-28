Financial Analysis: Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Reklaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -38.09% -765.97% -6.30% Reklaim N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64 Reklaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and Reklaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.58%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Reklaim.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Reklaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $2.05 billion 1.54 -$879.17 million ($8.20) -4.03 Reklaim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reklaim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats Reklaim on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. operates consumer data and privacy platform in Canada and the United States. The company offers compliant and first-party data to brands and agencies, platforms, and data companies. Its platform also allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold. The company was formerly known as Killi Ltd. and changed its name to Reklaim Ltd. in November 2021. Reklaim Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

