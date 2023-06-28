Financial Guidance Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

