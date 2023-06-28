Financial Review: Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) versus Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Icade shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Icade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Icade N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Icade 2 3 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Icade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 74.95%. Icade has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Icade.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Icade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -23.56 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 36.97

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Icade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 291 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a SIIC on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

