Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 17,598 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,446,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

