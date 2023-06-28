Financial Services Advisory Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.