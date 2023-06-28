Financial Services Advisory Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

