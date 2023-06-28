Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $3.02 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

