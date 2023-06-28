First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 164 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.80. 92,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,845. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.55 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

