First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 55,587 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,452. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
