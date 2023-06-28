First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,012 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.91. The company had a trading volume of 635,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

