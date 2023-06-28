First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

