First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,546. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.