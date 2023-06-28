First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

