First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

