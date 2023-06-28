First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,655. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

