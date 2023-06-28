First National Bank Sioux Falls Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Adobe were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.47. 473,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,714. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.45 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. The stock has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

