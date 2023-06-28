First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,900,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

