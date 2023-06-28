First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 68,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FEMB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,701. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

