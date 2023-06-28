First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

