First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 47,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2506 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

