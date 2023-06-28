First United Bank & Trust Has $518,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 285,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 962.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

