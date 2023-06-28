First United Bank & Trust Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $334.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

