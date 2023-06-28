First United Bank & Trust Sells 117 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. 1,150,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,023. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

