FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.82

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 55 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGROY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.67) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.