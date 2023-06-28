FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 7,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

