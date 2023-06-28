FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 964.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

