Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,186. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
