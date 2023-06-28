Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,186. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

