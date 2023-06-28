Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.01 and last traded at $74.01. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.