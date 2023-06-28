ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.71. The stock had a trading volume of 188,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

