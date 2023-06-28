ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 467,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,431. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

